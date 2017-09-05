Listen Live
Super School Live takes over television Friday September 8th
XQ Super School/ xqsuperschool.org/live

Super School: High School Will Never Be The Same

Jordan September 5, 2017

Super School

This Friday you can turn your high school into the school of the future. The TV special aims to inspire communities to help reshape high school so it prepares every student for success in college and life. The Super School Project launched back in 2015 to rethink and design the next American high school.

4,000 teams of students, teachers, parents, community leaders, and celebrities came together to update schools for the 21st century. XQ has pledged over $100 million supporting these teams on their journeys to become Super Schools. Check out the trailer below!   

Do you think schools need to be revamped for today’s world? Let us know in the comments below. Watch XQ Super School Live Friday 8/7 central on ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. 

