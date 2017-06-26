Super Nintendo Classic Edition Is Indeed Real

Super Real

Seems like not that long ago Nintendo launched the NES Classic Edition. The console was extremely hard to get your hands on and by the time it was well known Nintendo pulled the plug. This upset many people in the gaming industry as well as long times fans of the company. However, this suddenly discontinued console brought up ideas that a new one was in the works.

With a launch date of September 29th, the Super NES Classic Edition is similar to the original console that launched over 20 years ago. Like the NES Classic Edition before it, the new Super NES comes pre-installed with multiple games.

Super Nintendo Classic Game Lineup

Nintendo has confirmed the line-up of games included in the SNES Classic. Twenty-one games are included, which is less than the 30 found on the NES Classic. The games included are:

Contra III: The Alien Wars™

Donkey Kong Country™

EarthBound™

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO™

Kirby™ Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course™

The Legend of Zelda™: A Link to the Past™

Mega Man® X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox™

Star Fox™ 2

Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV™

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts®

Super Mario Kart™

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars™

Super Mario World™

Super Metroid™

Super Punch-Out!! ™

Yoshi’s Island™

Super Limited?

If this is anything like the last edition expected it to be hard to find. Nintendo did say that they will produce significantly more units of this system than the previous. However, keep in mind the console won’t be on the shelf forever though. Once 2017 is gone, so is the SNES Classic Mini. Due to the retail price of $79.99 they will sell out like hotcakes! So get that pre-order in as soon as you can.