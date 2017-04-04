Woman Leaves Very Detailed Instructions For Watering Plants

Watering the plants at home doesn’t seem like a huge task, however, this woman obviously has little trust in her boyfriend. The woman sketched a super detailed plan for her man on how to care for the plants. A Reddit user that goes by the name SevoPropJet posted a photo of the instructions, which are color-coded and feature illustrations of each plant. Check it out for yourself:



This woman took the time to draw a picture of what the plants look like and labeled how much water each one needs. Is this OCD? It might be, but with plans like this, no one would ever mess the process of watering plants up. let us know what you think in the comments below!