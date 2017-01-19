On February 5th Americans will gather around their TVs and tune in to watch Super Bowl LI. Watching the Super Bowl at home this year is going to be one hell of an experience. As it turns out Super Bowl LI is going to be one of the most technologically advanced games ever to air. The Fox Sports broadcast will include 4k and even 8k cameras, augmented reality, and next-gen graphics and stats.

The most notable enhancement is something they are calling “Be the Player” which gives the audience an on-the-field perspective. There are no cameras or recording devices in the player’s helmets but rather, 38 Ultra High Definition cameras placed around the perimeter of the field. This allows for them to capture the action in 360 degrees. This allows producers to place a virtual camera anywhere on the field to replicate a player’s perspective.

I’m curious to see how well all of these will work, what do you think about the new technology? Is it to much? Let us know in the comments below!