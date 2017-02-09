Stop Chewing!!

Does the sound of chewing drive you crazy? Well, you might just suffer from Misophonia which is a mental disorder in which makes you have a supreme hatred of sounds such as chewing, loud breathing or pen-clicking. For years scientists have been skeptical about whether or not it constitutes a genuine medical ailment, but research from U.K’s Newcastle Unversity has proven those that have misophonia have a difference in their brains frontal lobe.

It has been revealed that people who suffer from this condition have an abnormally in their emotional control mechanism which causes their brain to overload by hearing certain “trigger” sounds. This study shows the brain changes as evidence to convince the medical community that it is indeed a genuine disorder.

Watch the video to find out more, and listen to the sounds at the end to see if they drive you crazy!