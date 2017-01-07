We’re giving away some serious stocking stuffers this Christmas with a little help from ShopMidMo!
Grand Prize Includes Over $150 in Gift Cards:
- $20 Gift Card to Chick-Fil-A
- $40 Gift Card to Broil
- $90 Gift Card to Tiger Express Wash
- 2 Gift Cards to Jersey Mike’s valid for any Regular Size sub.
Enter to win below!
Winner will be selected on Monday 12/19.
Would help so much with our three kids Xmas !!
My son and I listen every morning while we get ready for school and work!!!
Merry Christmas and I hope this stuff my stocking with these gift certificates
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you and your families.
Christmas Time Is Here.
Thank you for being such a Kick A$$ station! Merry Christmas
I need this, especially the car wash ☺ Fingers crossed!
Y107 is the best radio station! From my family to yours, wishing you the best holiday season!
Love Shop MidMo
Would love to win and merry xmas to y107
Would be a Christmas blessing for us
Merry Christmas to everyone and way to support MidMo businesses!!!!!!
Y107 is the place to listen. Merry Christmas to all!
Would Be Nice!
Love Christmas!!
I want to enter the giveaway and I want to win too. I’ll keep my fingers crossed.
Happy Holidays to everyone! Gift cards would definitely help with the holiday season! Thanks for the chance to be a winner!
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Too, That is a awesome thing you are doing, would be great thing to share.
Merry Christmas y107 staff and listeners.
Merry Christmas to y107 staff and listeners.
Merry Christmas!
Your certificates are awesome!
Thank you ShopMidMo & Y107 for a chance to win some awesome gift cards to some awesome places
Please enter me in the give-away.
Would love to win!
Entry for Stocking Stuffer Giveaway
These items would make a great stocking stuffer for any friend.
Thank you for hosting this giveaway. ShopMidMo certificates are a great way to introduce the community to local attractions.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Y107 is the best
Love both of you….Hope you have a Happy holiday Season!!!!
Ho Ho Ho!!