Listen Live
Breaking News

Stocking Stuffer Giveaway

December 9, 2016 31 Comments

We’re giving away some serious stocking stuffers this Christmas with a little help from ShopMidMo!

Grand Prize Includes Over $150 in Gift Cards:

  • $20 Gift Card to Chick-Fil-A
  • $40 Gift Card to Broil
  • $90 Gift Card to Tiger Express Wash
  • 2 Gift Cards to Jersey Mike’s valid for any Regular Size sub.

Enter to win below!

Winner will be selected on Monday 12/19.

Comments:

31 comments

  1. Kearsin Rademan
    December 18, 2016 at 5:15 pm

    Would help so much with our three kids Xmas !!

  2. Mariah J Hartwick
    December 18, 2016 at 1:34 pm

    My son and I listen every morning while we get ready for school and work!!!

  3. Ashley Korsmeyer
    December 14, 2016 at 10:51 am

    Merry Christmas and I hope this stuff my stocking with these gift certificates

  4. Sonya Jordan
    December 12, 2016 at 11:29 pm

    Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you and your families.

  5. Suzette L Robinson
    December 12, 2016 at 9:48 pm

    Christmas Time Is Here.

  6. Nicole Bexten
    December 12, 2016 at 9:17 pm

    Thank you for being such a Kick A$$ station! Merry Christmas

  7. Lauren
    December 12, 2016 at 8:27 pm

    I need this, especially the car wash ☺ Fingers crossed!

  8. Tanya
    December 12, 2016 at 7:28 pm

    Y107 is the best radio station! From my family to yours, wishing you the best holiday season!

  9. Ronda Hopsecker
    December 12, 2016 at 5:34 pm

    Love Shop MidMo

  10. Melonea Holloway
    December 12, 2016 at 4:39 pm

    Would love to win and merry xmas to y107

  11. Rhonda Bennett
    December 12, 2016 at 4:18 pm

    Would be a Christmas blessing for us

  12. Tara Gronauer
    December 12, 2016 at 3:43 pm

    Merry Christmas to everyone and way to support MidMo businesses!!!!!!

  13. Pam
    December 12, 2016 at 2:27 pm

    Y107 is the place to listen. Merry Christmas to all!

  14. Teri Keene
    December 12, 2016 at 1:55 pm

    Would Be Nice!

  15. Amy Harrell
    December 12, 2016 at 1:05 pm

    Love Christmas!!

  16. Sarah Brilhante
    December 12, 2016 at 12:46 pm

    I want to enter the giveaway and I want to win too. I’ll keep my fingers crossed.

  17. Eileen Keeter
    December 12, 2016 at 12:32 pm

    Happy Holidays to everyone! Gift cards would definitely help with the holiday season! Thanks for the chance to be a winner!

  18. Glenda Smith
    December 12, 2016 at 12:27 pm

    Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Too, That is a awesome thing you are doing, would be great thing to share.

  19. Frank Obryant
    December 12, 2016 at 11:42 am

    Merry Christmas y107 staff and listeners.

  20. Frank Obryant
    December 12, 2016 at 11:39 am

    Merry Christmas to y107 staff and listeners.

  21. Tiffany
    December 12, 2016 at 10:43 am

    Merry Christmas!

  22. Jane Donley
    December 12, 2016 at 10:39 am

    Your certificates are awesome!

  23. Tracy Lovell
    December 12, 2016 at 10:28 am

    Thank you ShopMidMo & Y107 for a chance to win some awesome gift cards to some awesome places

  24. Stacey Caraway
    December 12, 2016 at 9:44 am

    Please enter me in the give-away.

  25. Roy Freeman
    December 12, 2016 at 9:29 am

    Would love to win!

  26. Sheila Freeman
    December 12, 2016 at 9:28 am

    Entry for Stocking Stuffer Giveaway

  27. donna
    December 12, 2016 at 9:22 am

    These items would make a great stocking stuffer for any friend.

  28. Christian Henley
    December 12, 2016 at 9:19 am

    Thank you for hosting this giveaway. ShopMidMo certificates are a great way to introduce the community to local attractions.

  29. Lisa fletcher
    December 12, 2016 at 9:17 am

    Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Y107 is the best

  30. Teresa Braun
    December 12, 2016 at 9:09 am

    Love both of you….Hope you have a Happy holiday Season!!!!

  31. Sheila Weber
    December 12, 2016 at 9:07 am

    Ho Ho Ho!!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | EEO Information | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2017, Y107. All Rights Reserved.