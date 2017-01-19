Star Wars VIII ‘The Last Jedi’

It is official! The next installment in the Star Wars franchise gets a name. The Last Jedi will hit screens December 15th. WHo do you think is the Last Jedi?

Star Wars broke the internet once again as news broke that Star Wars VIII will be called “The Last Jedi”.

What we do know is that Mark Hamill who plays Luke Skywalker will have a larger role as Luke in this movie.

If you missed the official announcement here ya go!