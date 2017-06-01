A Boozy Ice Cream Shop is Here to Get You Buzzed

Summertime is finally here, and nothing says summer better than a bowl of ice cream. How do you make it even better? Add some alcohol of course! Well here’s some good news for you, a boozy ice cream shop exists! Tipsy Scoop serves delicious treats that will have no problem getting you buzzed. You’ll find ice cream inspired by some of your favorite cocktails, like a Strawberry Sangria Sorbet, Mango Margarita, Red Velvet Martini, or Tequila Mexican “Hot” Chocolate. In addition, you can get “shots” with sprinkles rimming the glasses.

The store just opened last month, and it’s already blowing up on social media. And yes, they cater events! The problem is, they’re only in NYC.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSlvD3rgy0-/?taken-by=tipsyscoop

Maybe one day we will get a Tipsy Scoop right here in Missouri. One can only hope. While we wait, let us know what you think in the comments below!