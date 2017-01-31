Special Sauce

Are you a fan of McDonald’s? Have you always wanted to own the coveted secret sauce of the most iconic burger in the world? Well now you can… wow that sounded way to much like an ad! Seriously though, McDonald’s had a huge give away of their secret Big Mac Sauce last week. Giving over 10,000 bottles to some very lucky people. If you really want to get your hands on one you can still do so, just expect to pay a pretty penny for it!

Many of the lucky customers have took to eBay and the sauce could be yours for $100. However if you really do want to grab one you better do it quick, the less their are the more rare they become. One bottle is already listed at a stating bid of $50,000 or a “buy it now” price of $100,000. The person that decides they want to drop that much money for some Big Mac sauce, should know about 20 percent of the profit will go to March of Dimes.

We weren't lucky enough to enjoy the giveaway here in Columbia

