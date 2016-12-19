Snow Globe Booze

Christmas is my favorite holiday of the year for many reasons, hot chocolate, cookies, gingerbread houses, holiday candy the list goes on and on. Of course, we can’t forget about the drinks to help us get into the holiday spirit! Everyone should follow in this bars footsteps they are changing holiday cocktails forever.

The bar is located at the Nylo Hotel in New York City, and they are serving drinks inside of snow globes! The drink is called Shakespeare’s Globe and it’s made with gin, root beer, vanilla syrup, Cointreau, and Douglas Fir liqueur. All of this and it is even garnished with edible disco glitter!