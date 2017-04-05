Snapchat let’s You Search Millions of Stories

Snapchat is releasing a new update that’s adding a huge search feature. The feature allows users to search more than 1 million stories that are shared publicly. The search option will become available in a few cities this week. So what exactly can you do with this feature? Well, Snapchat answered that question by giving us a few examples.

“Watch a local basketball game, check out the scene at your favorite bar, view your favorite Fashion Week shows, get inspired by faraway places, or tap through a story full of puppies.” The stories will only be public if the user chooses to, Snapchat stated users can keep their stories from being searchable by sharing them only with friends.