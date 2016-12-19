Snakeskin Tinsel?

To Truely get the most out of your Christmas and get into the spirit of the holidays, you might want to venture out and buy a real tree. The fake ones are nice, but you know if you get a real one this year you’re stepping your game up! Just know what you are getting into. You have to make sure the tree stays alive, sap may get all over everything and bugs oh the bugs.

Make sure you fully inspect that tree before decorating as well because you may get a surprise. A woman in Melbourne Australia found a tiger snake imitating the tinsel on her Christmas tree on Sunday morning. It wasn’t what she asked Santa for, but maybe someone was naughty this year and got an early gift for Christmas?

Cheryl from Frankston got an early Christmas surprise this morning when she found a new decoration had been added to her… Posted by Snake Catcher Victoria Australia on Saturday, December 17, 2016

How many of you have real Christmas trees? Let us know in the comments below.