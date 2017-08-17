Missouri Is About To Get the World’s Craziest Roller Coaster

Get ready Missourians! Perhaps the wildest roller coaster you’ve ever seen is coming to Silver Dollar City in 2018.

If you are a roller coaster enthusiast, you’re always on the lookout for the next big thrill. Starting next year, you’ll just have to head to Branson.

It was just announced that coming in 2018, Silver Dollar City is opening a ride called the “Time Traveler”. It will be the tallest, steepest, and fastest spinning roller coaster in the world. If you think that sounds intense, check out the CGI video of what it’ll look like. The only problem with the video is that you get a still shot. Keep in mind, as the rider, you’ll be spinning! All I can say is we hope as no point does the ride go over the heads of those waiting in line.

The ride will reportedly last about 2 minutes, and go upside down 3 times, which no spinning coaster has done yet. It will also feature a Zero-G roll and a dive loop. All this comes after a 95-foot vertical drop to start the ride.

So, will you be riding?