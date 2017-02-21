Shia Returns

Shia LaBeouf is back at it again after the Art Project of he will not divide us was shut down in Ney York over security concerns. LaBeouf and his collaborators, Ronkko & Turner, announced on Saturday that their performance art piece, which consists of a live stream video project where members of the public have been invited to go in front of the camera and speak their mind stating “he will not divide us.” has been relocated to the El Rey Theater in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The project was conceived as a response to Donald Trump’s presidency. The live stream is back up and running and if you want to check it out you can right here!