Severe Weather Possible in Mid-Mo Tonight

Grab those emergency radios, as we could be in for another long night.

It’s that time of year. As the weather starts warming up, the risk for severe weather increases. Just under a week ago, the first round of severe weather hit with hail for most of the area, but much scarier situations in other parts of the state. Tonight might see another round.

According to an update from the National Weather Service, a majority of the state is under an “Enhanced” risk for severe weather, which means a potential for damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes. As of this moment, there are no severe thunderstorm watches or warnings, but that could change. We remain under a wind advisory for most of the listening area until 6p, with winds possible of close to 40mph or more. However, western counties including Cooper, Howard, Pettis, and Saline are now also under a tornado watch until 10p, including the cities of Sedalia, Boonville, and Moberly. See the full list here. According to our weather partners at ABC17, the greatest risk for tornadoes is from 6p-9p.

Stay safe tonight! We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.