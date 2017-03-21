Selena Gomez Goes ’73 Questions’ With Vogue [VIDEO]

It’s easily one of the coolest video interviews out there when Vogue goes 73 questions with our favorite stars. We get a tour of the star’s house, while they answer 73 random questions quickly thrown at them. Selena Gomez just had a turn.

Not only does the starlet look stunning, and amazingly taller than we remember her, but she goes round for round, question after question. Selena opened up about a wide variety of topics, including the best advice she’s received, her fame, and where she envisions herself in 10 years, among many other things. She even reveals her go to food and her celebrity “spirit animal”.

While she might be known for acting and singing, while being the most followed person on Instagram ever, that doesn’t mean she can do it all. See what happens when they ask her to tell a joke. The Today Show highlighted the moment this morning.

Did you get it? Sound it out. Yeah, total bad Dad joke.