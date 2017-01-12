Selena Gomez Bares ALL

To steal a line from Brit-Brit, she’s “not that innocent”.The same day it was revealed that Selena Gomez might just be hooking up with The Weeknd…

Looks like Selena has a new man. Or The Weeknd has a new girl. Or the duo has a new duet? A photo posted by Y107 (@y107) on Jan 11, 2017 at 11:35am PST

we get this leak from a photo shoot she did with one of Kim K’s favorite photags, Mart Alas.

(See the uncovered photo here.)

Guess you can say she’s “BACK” in the spotlight. But does it contradict her AMA speech?

“I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what’s in here.”

She said this as she pointed to her heart. Maybe she just wants us to see her, but she doesn’t want to see us? We love ya anyway girl.