Seleknd will be attending Grammys; The Weeknd performing with Daft Punk

Things could get very, VERY awkward.

It’s been reported that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd AKA ‘Seleknd’ will be attending the Grammy’s together. Things were initially going to be very awkward but we’ve been told that Justin Bieber is skipping out on the Grammys.

It’s also been reported that The Weeknd and Daft Punk will be performing together. – JAX

