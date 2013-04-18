On Air With Ryan Seacrest

Listen Live
April 18, 2013

  1. Stanley Baumbach
    March 31, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Can you play fly like a eagle plz lol

  2. joe pod
    June 19, 2015 at 11:25 am

    can you play fall out boys
    light them up

  3. Roman Frank Miceli
    July 28, 2014 at 4:32 pm

    Hi. How are you?

  4. Lochlyn
    March 21, 2014 at 2:13 pm

    I would really like it if you could play Pompeii and talk dirty!!! Thanks I also really like your radio show!! And I really like the music you play!! Love,you!!

  5. Name
    November 4, 2013 at 3:42 pm

    how do you listen to the station online???????????????

  6. Tony b.
    September 26, 2012 at 4:03 pm

    Hey Ryan could you do me a huge favor and play danza kuduro ft akon. Your the best man!!

  7. Faith Wise
    April 13, 2012 at 4:30 pm

    Hey, Ryan can I have Liam Payne’s number?? PLZ

  8. Caty
    March 14, 2012 at 6:04 pm

    Can you play the song Dance by Big Sean? Pleasee and thank youuu 🙂

  9. Taylor
    November 3, 2011 at 5:29 pm

    Can u play the new justin bieber song Fa la la la ft boy’z to men or mistletoe please i know they are chrismas song but i really like them and i wont to hear it thanks.. <3 🙂

  10. Name
    October 4, 2011 at 10:33 pm

    You know what would be really nice? A list of all the songs you played on the air. So that way when I walk in and catch just a bit of a random song I can look up what it was. It’d be really helpful so I can request it later since you don’t always mention the artist or the song name at the end of a song.

  11. halee
    August 18, 2011 at 8:13 pm

    play a ke$ha song!!!!plzzz love u!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  12. halee
    August 18, 2011 at 8:12 pm

    heey wat up??! hey im y107’s biggest fan i have y107 posted all over my room and im gonna paint y107 all over my walls!!!!!!! wo-ho!! i love u!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! oh and i also thought u where black so…….. sry lol 🙂 color blind all my friends teas me about it lol they say my rooms like the puke green!! lol it looks electric blue to me lol

  13. helen abdraba
    July 23, 2011 at 2:03 pm

    hey ryan i love y107 i am in love with it so much!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! can u plzzz put the song love you like a love song baby by selena gomaz please!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! love Helen

  14. jennifer
    April 15, 2011 at 3:06 pm

    hi my name is Jennifer i live in iola ks and i used to live in Boonville i just found out that i can listen to u on line i have missed this radio station for a long time i haven’t heard it in about a year and a half can you please play maria Carey shake it off i would greatly appreciate it love you guys have a awesome weekend

  15. Brooke
    March 29, 2011 at 7:56 am

    Hey! This is Brooke Im 15 years old and schools about to start, Yuck! Well anyway it would be rocking of you to play Brittany Spears, “Hold it Against me!” Thanks so much and have an awesome day! Yours Truly, Brooke:} By the way love your radio station, it is number one!!!

  16. paige
    February 26, 2011 at 4:10 pm

    play raise your glass please 🙂 im 11

  17. Wiley&Williams
    January 11, 2011 at 12:45 pm

    This is The Wiley&Williams show that isn’t exactly up and running yet. We could seriously use some tips on starting our own show. Please and thanks 🙂

  18. Henry
    February 12, 2010 at 9:52 pm

    I love this girl named ellie in my class. but im to embarassed to ak her out. could u please play down for her? thanks ryan. you the bomb!!!!!!

  19. Robert
    December 11, 2009 at 8:03 pm

    could you find out what the new hannakah song is by adam sandler? i heard it with cosmo and J.C in the morning but didnt get the name. THANKS!!

  20. Lyle A Janes
    November 20, 2009 at 11:24 am

    Hi Ryan,

    I didn’t know you hosted a radio show too, how cool. If you have time check out my cable access TV show
    The Lyle Janes Show on
    http://www.youtube.com/lylejanes
    Have a wonderful Holiday season.
    Thanks,
    Lyle

  21. mallory
    November 11, 2009 at 5:47 pm

    could u pleeeeeeez play one time by justin bieber

  22. dawn myers
    November 5, 2009 at 8:33 am

    When are you gonna start playing Adam Lamberts new single For Your Entertainment?We are all waiting to hear it on the radio.Pleasssse?

  23. Melissa Williamson
    November 1, 2009 at 6:39 pm

    Hey Ryan, I manage an up-and-coming hiphop/rap artist from Columbia Missouri, Darren Dawson aka Lavish. His lyrics and beats are hot. He has serious talent and I’m so excited for someone to discover him. How can I send you a press kit.

  24. ashley
    October 23, 2009 at 6:17 pm

    hey ryan i luv this station and i listen to all the time. it is awesome! it would be awesome if u gave a shout out to tessa for being a awesome friend!!!!

  25. jimmy2
    October 20, 2009 at 11:00 am

    Hey Ryan..I’m an artist/producer from brooklyn NY and I would like to know how can I get my hot rock/rap song played on your show?

  26. joe
    October 6, 2009 at 4:50 pm

    hey ryan u should play more songs by toby mac such as made to love so if destiny hears it she would like it

  27. Alex
    October 4, 2009 at 1:17 pm

    Hey I would like to give a shout out to my friend Destiney for giving me a shout out earlier for my birthday well can you plz do that for me thank ya!! 🙂

  28. Terri Scholz
    September 26, 2009 at 4:10 am

    I love the music and dance in the car with my daughter Hannah which is 3. We love you guys!!!

  29. Casey Lynn Arnold
    September 22, 2009 at 5:19 pm

    u r the best and i love ur music.i hope u r having a great day casey :P!!! i listen to alot of times to. u know music lol 😛

  30. Alex
    August 6, 2009 at 5:30 pm

    Hey can u give a shout out to amanda my friend for being a good friend thanks

  31. gwyna
    July 15, 2009 at 3:33 pm

    Hey ryan, my name is gwyna, I am 15 years old and I think it would be totally amazing and aawesome if on the 24th of July you could wish my friend Brittany Iman a Happy Birthday. Please and Thank you, Gwyna

  32. Allie
    June 26, 2009 at 5:58 pm

    I love y107!

  33. Savannah
    June 19, 2009 at 3:20 pm

    I listen to you all the time I barely listen to any other station. could you please give a shout out to my boyfriend Jesse. and play Whatever you like by T.I. i would love it.

  34. RACHEL
    June 19, 2009 at 3:14 pm

    I LISTEN TO YOU ALL THE TIME I WOULD LOVE IT IF YOU GAVE A SHOUT OUT TO MY HUSBAND JOE SUNDAY IS HIS BIRTHDAY.COULD YOU PLAY KISS ME THROUGH THE PHONE BY SOULJA BOY THANK YOU VERY MUCH

  35. HANNAH
    May 8, 2009 at 6:44 pm

    YOU ROCK!!!

  36. hannah
    May 8, 2009 at 6:38 pm

    RYAN I LOVE YOUR MUSIC! I AM 9 YEARS OLD AND I WOULD LOVE IT IF U GAVE A SHOUT OUT 4 ME. SIGNED HANNAH.
    🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂

