Celebrity Dads Celebrate Easter In Costumes

Did we miss the memo? Apparently, the new way to celebrate Easter if you’re a celeb dad is to put on a costume. It’s true. Just ask The Rock and, wait… KANYE?? Yup

The Rock is Pikachu for Easter

Parenting is tough work!

Kanye is the Easter Bunny

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS-ChUdFh5E/

This we just have to take Kim’s word on, unfortunately. There are pictures of “EB” all over her Insta, but none showing who’s in the suit. She says it’s Kanye, but we don’t have proof. However, Kanye is about that height, isn’t in any pics with the bunny in it, and honestly, who else would Kanye let get that close to Kim, bunny or not? We still can’t believe Kanye actually did this. Maybe he has turned a new leaf??!!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS-CY_JFuUO/