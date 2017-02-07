Rock Breaking Records

Dwayne Johnson, also known as “The Rock” has already made his mark on the world as an actor, producer, and professional wrestler. He is not going to be stopping there, breaking world records seems to be the next thing on his to-do list as he now holds 3 world records. His latest achievement, the world’s largest seven-layer dip. Dwayne Johnson recruited help from his Seven Bucks Studios in Los Angeles to put together the monster appetizer, which was constructed in a giant glass fish tank.

The dip consisted of 153 pounds of refried beans, 76 pounds of cheese, 76 quarts of sour cream with 9 pounds of seasoning, 38 quarts of guacamole, 38quarts of tomatoes, 19 quarts of green onion, and 37 quarts of black olives. All of these ingredients setting a world record of 540 pounds of dip beating the previous record of 440.9 pounds. Talk about one hell of an appetizer!

The coolest part about all of this besides breaking a record is that the dip was donated to charity to help feed those in need. Johnson also holds the world record for most selfies in three minutes taking 105 photos with fans at the premiere of his San Andreas movie back in 2015. Check out the video of how all of this dip was made below!