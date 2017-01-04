Robin Williams Rejected for Popular Harry Potter Role

Over 17 years ago, casting was being done for the very first Harry Potter movie, which premiered in 2001. (Yup, THAT long ago.) Potter mania was building at a fevered pitch, and Robin Williams caught the bug, and would do about everything he could to secure one role: Hagrid.

According to a new interview the casting director did with Huffington Post, Robin went as far as calling director Christopher Columbus, but was unfortunately rejected almost instantly. Why?

Robin was not British.

The movie had a British-only rule, and therefore, there was no way he’d be getting the part, or any part. It eventually went to Robbie Coltrane, who J.K. Rowling apparently wanted all along anyway.

We know what you’re thinking: How could anyone else have ever played Hagrid? Then think what Robin brought to Genie in “Aladdin”, and imagine the magic it could have been.

While Williams missed out on what would be a huge franchise, he DID stay busy, releasing the “Night at the Museum” series, although they weren’t nearly as popular.

Williams died in 2014, just three years after the final Harry Potter film was released.