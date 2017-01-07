New Video Reveals What Happened to LMFAO

It was 2011 when a hashtag became a household name and we just couldn’t stop Party Rockin. Then we “wiggled” as we were all feeling a bit “sexy”er that summer. The tunes were earwormed to never be forgotten, and to party to throughout the next year or more. Then came the Madonna Superbowl performance in 2012, and things started to slide. By September, the band, which had been together since 2006, decided to part ways on an indefinite hiatus. According to a youtube interview, the plan if for the fans to see the band as individuals, then to come back better than ever. Sooooo, explain this Redfoo?