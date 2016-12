RIP Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher passed away just days after suffering a heart attack on an airplane. She was 60.

Carrie Fisher, famous for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies passed away this morning.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Carrie Fisher, passed away at 8:55 this morning,” a family spokesman, Simon Hall, wrote in a statement this morning.

Ms. Fisher had a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles Friday and had been hospitalized in Los Angeles in ICU since.

