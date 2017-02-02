Return of the Mack

McDonald’s is introducing some new things to their menu, launching bigger and smaller versions of the chain’s iconic Big Mac. The Grand Mac is for those of us who want more bang for the buck so to speak. They are adding more meat to the beef patties for a total of one-third of a pound of beef. The Mac jr. is for the people who want to enjoy something a little bit smaller, let’s call it the diet Big Mac. It has just one larger beef patty instead of two and it ditches the bun in the middle.

This is the latest innovation at McDonald’s since about 2015. They have experimented with the all day breakfast, table service, and self-order kiosks. At least Mcdonalds is sticking to what it knows and is not releasing something new every other week or so.

Keep listening for your chance to win free McDonald’s and try the new Mac’s for yourself!! Let us know what you think in the comments below.