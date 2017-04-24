What Restaurants Do You Want In Mid-Mo?

Are you hungry? What restaurant chain is missing in Mid-Mo?
Over the last several years there have been a few restaurant chains leave Mid-Missouri and many more open up shop in Columbia and surrounding areas.
If you could snap your fingers and magically make a restaurant appear, what would your top 3 choices be?
There is talk of a second Penn Station location. Maybe another Zaxby’s. Would Lion’s Choice come back to CoMo?
Maybe you went on a family vacation for your cousin Rachel’s wedding out East and you found an amazing burger place called______! What if THEY would come to Missouri?
Personally, I wouldn’t mind seeing a Red Robin or a Boston Market
-Cosmo
What about you?
Yes a 7-11 or a Krispy creame. A rallys
I agree with Matt Brown! In n out Burger!
Del Taco !!
El Torito !!!
Honestly, 3 things I’d love to see come to Mid Mo. In-N-Out (love me some animal style fries), Del Taco, and a freakin 7-11. Slurpees are king!! Don’t get me wrong, QT tries hard and they’re pretty decent, but a 7-11 would be awesome!!