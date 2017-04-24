Listen Live
What Restaurants Do You Want In Mid-Mo?

April 24, 2017 3 Comments

Are you hungry?  What restaurant chain is missing in Mid-Mo? 

Over the last several years there have been a few restaurant chains leave Mid-Missouri and many more open up shop in Columbia and surrounding areas.

If you could snap your fingers and magically make a restaurant appear, what would your top 3 choices be?

There is talk of a second Penn Station location. Maybe another Zaxby’s. Would Lion’s Choice come back to CoMo?  

Maybe you went on a family vacation for your cousin Rachel’s wedding out East and you found an amazing burger place called______! What if THEY would come to Missouri?

 

Personally, I wouldn’t mind seeing a Red Robin or a Boston Market  
-Cosmo

What about you?

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Megan
    April 25, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Yes a 7-11 or a Krispy creame. A rallys

  2. Barb Childs
    April 24, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    I agree with Matt Brown! In n out Burger!
    Del Taco !!
    El Torito !!!

  3. Matt Brown
    April 24, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Honestly, 3 things I’d love to see come to Mid Mo. In-N-Out (love me some animal style fries), Del Taco, and a freakin 7-11. Slurpees are king!! Don’t get me wrong, QT tries hard and they’re pretty decent, but a 7-11 would be awesome!!

