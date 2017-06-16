Request-A-Thon Was A Huge Success Thanks to You!

June 15th was the wildly popular Y107 Request-A-Thon! We turned the playlist over to you from 6a-6p to benefit the University of Missouri’s Children’s Hospital, and literally played whatever you wanted to hear. We played every request made as long as you donated. All of us at Y107 want to personally thank every single one of you who donated. All of your money went to a great cause to help out sick, local kids.

With your help, we raised $8,305! We truly have the best listeners in the world. From the bottom of our hearts thank you, and thanks for making us your #1 Hit Music Station.

Special thanks to A-1 Containers who matched all donations made online!