Theory That Taylor Swift’s ‘…Ready For It?’ Is About Harry Styles

Jaime September 5, 2017 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show, Daily Dirty, Jaime's Blog Leave a comment

Taylor Swift’s Song ‘…Ready For It?’ Is Totally About Harry Styles…Here’s Why I think So

There are a few lines in Taylor’s new song that I could reference back to Harry Styles. 

‘Younger than my exes but he acts like such a man, so’
Taylor has dated three guys younger than she is Harry Styles, Connor Kennedy, and current boy toy Joe Alwyn.
Harry wrote a song about Taylor called Two Ghosts in which he says they’re like two ghosts. And Connor was in her red album. And Joe is too current for this album to be about him.

‘If he’s a ghost, then I can be a phantom’
Harry wrote a song about Taylor called Two Ghosts in which he says they’re like two ghosts.

She sings about an island and an island breeze. There are two island situations in her love life, vacation she took with ex Calvin Harris, and a New Year’s island trip with Harry Styles.

The reference to “lights down low” which is also a lyric in One Direction’s song “Right Now”. Justtttt a little too much of a coincidence. If you ask me. Maybe I’m reaching, but there are many coincidences if I’m incorrect.

-Jaime

