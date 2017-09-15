Punishment Poker Time Again for Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show

This weekend the Cards take on the Cubs in Chicago. If you follow the show, you know Cosmo and Jaime are of course Cardinals fans. Then there’s JaX. He’s a Cubs fan. As the series fires up, another wager has been created.

If the Cardinals are succesful in taking the weekend series, JaX will be getting the Cardinals logo shaved onto both sides of his head thanks to Clean Cut Barber Shop.

If the Cardinals fail to stop the Cubs however, we’d sure hate to be Cosmo and Jaime. They’ll be forced to take the Mousetrap Lego “Walk of Shame”. Have you seen the video?

Can we say OUCH!!!

Jax is feeling pretty confident, as the Cards have only taken one of the series so far this season. Remember what happened last time?

Based off the punishments, who are you rooting for?