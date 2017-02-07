Get Your Freeze On: Polar Plunge Coming March 4

Every year, for some crazy reason, a bunch of wild, costumed individuals decide to jump in frigid cold waters in the winter months and seem to love it. Have you experienced the joys of the Annual Polar Plunge?

So it’s not for a “crazy reason” but for a completely awesome reason. The Annual Polar Plunge serves as a major fundraiser for Special Olympics Athletes* across the country and is held in so many communities. It’s actually put together by local law enforcement, with Special Olympics as the beneficiary.

Y107 is proud to partner with Special Olympics Missouri once again for this year’s plunge and will be a big part of the Columbia Plunge March 4th at Bass Pro Lake. In fact, many of our DJs will be plunging as well. We’re working on coming up with our theme and costumes, which is all part of the fun. BTW, the Polar Plunge theme for this year is “Plunge Like There’s No Manana”, going with a Hispanic celebration theme.

Whether you’re joining us for the fun in Columbia or a different community, we definitely encourage you to join the fun. Registration is now open. You can plunge individually or in a group. There’s even a “chicken” category if you’re too afraid to jump in but still want to support the cause. You can see a full list of plunges across the area and register here.

Then come join the fun and observe the craziness March 4th!

* proceeds benefit Special Olympics Missouri’s year-round program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.