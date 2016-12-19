Playing Santa

There is a lot to deal with during the holidays so one might feel a little overwhelmed, and forget things from time to time. Take this man from Arizona for example, he locked himself outside his house and decided to steal a page from good old St. Nicholas. Let me be the first to say trying to gain into your home by chimney is not recommended, as you can imagine it didn’t end well.

The man was stuck in that chimney for around 4 hours before a neighbor heard calls for help. Firefighters found the man’s feet were touching the floor of his house, but his body was wedged in the fireplace due to its decreased diameter toward the bottom. They got him out but he was covered in soot which can’t be good for the lungs!

Maybe leave climbing down chimneys to Santa, be safe this holiday season.