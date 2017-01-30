Phone Scams

If you get a phone call from someone you don’t know and they say “can you hear me?” you should hang up immediately. The goal of the scammer is to get the person to say “Yes,” which they then record and use to authorize credit card charges. Scammers have also bee using other types of questions to get people tp say the word “yes.” Questions like “are you the homeowner?” “do you pay the bills?”

Don’t answer the phone when you get calls from unknown numbers, also don’t give away any personal information, or confirm your number. Police are advising people who do get a suspicious call to hang up and call 911, and if you have already had a phone calls like this make sure to watched that bank account/ card activity.

