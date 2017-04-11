Your pet makes you a better person

Bark if you can believe it. It’s National Pet Day and of course, we had to post something relevant. In a recent study by BarkBox, pets don’t just make you happier, but they make you a better person! Out of all the owners polled by BarkBox, 93% of dog owners said they can name at least one way their dog has made them a better person by improving their emotional, behavioral and physical well being. Other improvements included patience and responsibility! It’s good to be a dog owner. Check out the full story! – JAX