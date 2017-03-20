You Won’t Believe What Strange Things These People Can Do

Song Tao is a man that has a unique gift in life, and he has been performing the very impressive and extremely painful-looking gift on stage for the last 26 years. Amazingly, he can lift two containers of water weighing 11lbs each, using metal buttons on his eyes! I don’t really understand how some people find out that they have “special” talents like this. Tao is not the only one who lifts heavy objects with parts of the body. Here are a few video clips for you! A quick warning though, all of these you are about to see are very disturbing!