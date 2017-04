Would you order a slice of PEEPeroni? That’s right a pizza with PEEPS on it.

You have so many choices for toppings on your pizza. What is your favorite? sausage? pepperoni? ham? pineapple? What about PEEPS?

Austin Braun decided that he was tired of all of the hatred for pineapples on pizza so he thought why not Peeps on a pizza just in time for Easter

