Patrick Stewart Really Stinks In His Latest Film Role

From a Space Captain, to a Professor with a big brain, and now this… Patrick Stewart will be voicing the poo emoji in the upcoming emoji film. What?!?

It’s the news that blows up the internet about the same time the new “Logan” trailer drops for the upcoming Wolverine movie. The trailer predominantly features Professor Xavier, played by Stewart, with some great lines. But THAT’s not what people are talking about. Before we get into this whole emoji thing, take a moment to appreciate THIS role first. (CAUTION: It’s violent.)

As for this whole emoji thing, I’m at a loss. Why they need a movie, seriously? Admittedly, I was skeptical about the “Angry Birds” movie, like WHY make a movie out of a mobile game? Although, I guess it wasn’t THAT bad. (Still waiting for the “Candy Crush” or “Bubble Witch” movie…)

I just don’t understand how silly smiley faces in a text become a movie. I never heard anyone say, “Hey, let’s make a Times New Roman or Helvetica movie about the different fonts.” It’d be stupid. While emojis have more character than that, it’s still a desperate cry for putting anything on the screen. I’d rather sit through a movie of the adventures of 2 guys promoting fast food. Oh wait, White Castle did that already? Dang. I was thinking more the Sonic guys, but oh well.

via GIPHY

Since we’re venting, let’s get back to this poo emoji. Why in the heck is this a thing? And then I see poo emoji pillows and slippers. “Yes, I sleep with my head on a big pile of ****. Smells great, don’t it?” Last I knew, if you were the kid with poo on your shoes, it was a BAD thing. Now apparently it’s cool, because it smiles. Yeah! *sarcasm*

(And I don’t care what you say… it’s NOT chocolate ice cream.)

But the worst part is, how in the WORLD did an actor like Patrick Stewart accept this role? I mean, he’s a SHAKESPEAREAN trained actor! It HAS to be the money, right? Can you imagine the conversation with his agent. “Hey Patrick. I got the perfect role for you; the role you were meant to play. I giant pile of poo!” That dude would be fired so quick… (Per the video below, Seth Rogen would’ve been a much better choice.)

There’s no way he’s this hard up to be employed. Granted, it’s just his voice, and it’s just a cartoon (thank goodness not live action). But seriously. This is dumb. The poo emoji is dumb. Hate me if you choose. Maybe I have no sense of humor. I mean we can talk about the merits of how good “Angry Birds” was again if you’d like…

BTW: Did she just say there could be a competing emoji film? OH THE HUMANITY!!!!