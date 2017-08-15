Ozark Season 2 Is A Go

Netflix has renewed Ozark for a second season.

It looks like there is more money to be made at The Lake as Jason Bateman’s hit show Ozark will be back for a second season on Netflix.

You made your choice. Now deal with the consequences. #Ozark pic.twitter.com/ExFCA1I86l — Netflix US (@netflix) August 15, 2017

There is no word on when the second season will begin filming or if Jason Bateman and his camera crews will be making a return trip to LOTO to film.

What we do know is there will again be 10 episodes. It’s also pretty safe to assume Jason Bateman will probably direct a couple of episodes. In the first season, he did 4 of the 10, although he was supposed to do all 10.

As for the plot, Bateman told RottenTomatoes that Marty will continue to fight to try to get his life back to normalcy and get out from under the drug money laundering scheme. He adds that while the players might change, it’ll still be the same struggle of a sense. As for Marty and Wendy, he states “it’ll probably get worse before it gets better”. Before you scream SPOILER ALERT, it’s all speculation at this point. Check out more of Bateman’s interview here. Be warned, if you haven’t finished the first season, it DOES contain spoilers.

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more. Of course, if you’re seeing the film crews show up at the lake, let us know.