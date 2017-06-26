One Direction Mini-Reunion Just Happened

With a couple of the One Direction boys having singles on the charts right now, we knew it was just a matter of time till THIS happened.

Around this time of year, radio stations in major cities throw these multi-artist concerts, bringing in some of the hottest names. Right now, two rising stars include Niall Horan and Liam Payne. So what happens when they both end up on the bill in Indianapolis?

Too bad Harry and Zayn weren’t also on the bill. Maybe by the time the Christmas themed super shows come around all 5 will have singles. Although, I have a hard time believing anyone would be able to lock all 5 of them into one show… Better yet, maybe the “hiatus” will be over by then.

Here’s to being hopeful!