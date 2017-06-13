Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Listen Live
cosmo June 13, 2017 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show Leave a comment

Olaf is back! Good Morning America debuted the new trailer this morning so let it go and watch!

No, this is NOT the trailer for ‘Frozen 2’ that won’t be in theaters until November 27, 2019.  

This 21-minute feature takes place during the holiday season and follows Olaf as he sets out to find a family tradition fit for Elsa and Anna, who realize they don’t have any to call their own. Watch the trailer for a preview of Olaf’s fun-filled adventure, complete with a Christmas tree, a fruit cake and candy canes.

 

The original cast, including Josh Gad as the voice of lovable Olaf, Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa and Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, is back.

