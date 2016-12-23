2016: A Killer Year

Sometimes, that statement is a good thing. This year, it’s just a sad dose of reality.

There’s no denying it’s been a tough year. One of the biggest reasons is the amount of celebrities that have left us this year. The difference this year is that so many were iconic names. They’ve covered everything from actors, to authors, to athletes, to politicians, to musicians. So many big names. So many gone too soon. Every single “In Memorium” segment at every award show this year is going to take up half the show. With the news of George Michael passing this weekend, and now Carrie Fisher, we wanted to reflect back on the brutal year, where a star fell almost daily.

January

The year started off quite brutal, with the passing of singer Natalie Cole on New Years Day, and then David Bowie, followed by actor Alan Rickman, and Celine Dion’s husband and producer Rene, as well as musician Glen Frey most notably of the band “The Eagles”, and then actor and comedian Abe Vigoda, as well as rocker Paul Kanter of Jefferson Airplane.

February

February was just as brutal. Maurice White of the band Earth, Wind, and Fire passed, followed by Joe Alasky (the voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck), then actor George Gaynes (Punky Brewster, Police Academy) and singer Denise “Vanity” Matthews, followed by author Harper Lee of “To Kill a Mockingbird”, reality star Big Ang of Mob Wives, actor Tony “Apollo Creed” Burton, and actor George Kennedy of “Cool Hand Luke” and “The Naked Gun” films.

March

March claimed former First Lady Nancy Reagan, country singer Joey Feek, legendary music producer Sir George Martin, Tony Dyson who created R2D2, Keith Emerson of the group “Emerson, Lake, and Palmer”, actor/comedian Gary Shandling, actress Patty Duke, and rapper Phife Dawg, co-founder of A Tribe Called Quest.

April

April wasn’t as cruel in numbers, but certainly hurt with the passing of country music legend Merle Haggard, actress Doris Roberts of “Everybody Loves Raymond”, ex-WWE wrestler Chyna, and Prince.

May

By May, the losses slowed even more, although we still lost actor William Schallert, American Idol Alum Rickey Smith, and “60 Minutes” correspondent Morley Safer.

June

June hit hard, with the passing of Muhammad Ali on June 3rd, followed by MMA star Kimbo Slice and rising star actor Anton Yelchin. We also lost actress Theresa Saldana of “Raging Bull” and “The Commish, legendary hockey star Gordie Howe, “Alf” actor Michu Meszaros, “Varsity Blues” actor Ron Lester, writer Elie Wiesel, and singer Christina Grimme.

July

In July, actor/director Garry Marshall (Pretty Woman and Princess Diaries) passed away, followed by famed 90’s TV infomercial icon Miss Cleo, and radio host Jerry Doyle.

August

We lost actor David Huddleston, aka “The Big Lebowski” and Santa Claus of “Santa Claus: The Movie” this month, as well as ESPN anchor John Saunders, actor Kenny Baker who played R2-D2 in “Star Wars”, “Law and Order” actor Steven Hill, and actor Gene Wilder.

September

September started with the loss of N.W.A. manager Jerry Heller, and continued with the passing of actress Alexis Arquette, Marlins rising star pitcher Jose Fernandez, and famed golfer Arnold Palmer.

October

The biggest notable death was “Dead or Alive” singer Pete Burns, who gave us the memorable “You Spin Me Round”, and inspired Alexis Arquette’s character in “The Wedding Singer”.

November

Another difficult month as we lost singer/Songwriter Leonard Cohen, former Attorney General Janet Reno, actor Rober Vaughn, singer/songwriter Leon Russell, news commentator Gwen Ifill, actor Ron Glass of “Firefly”, and actress Florence Henderson, as well as Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

December

And finally, this month has been no easy one, reminding us of just how brutal the year has been. We lost astronaut John Glenn, “Game of Thrones” actor Peter Vaughn, musician Greg Lake of “Emerson, Lake, and Plamer”, TV Dad Alan Thicke, NBA reporter Craig Sager, actress Zsa Zsa Gabor, and now George Michael and Carrie Fisher.

Seriously, how much more can we take? These are just 68 of the most notable names, the ones that stand out as more household names. However, there are so many more that we didn’t mention. See that list here or here.

We hope these last few days end without any more scares, and that 2017 won’t be as brutal.

A British man put this mock-up of the famed Beatles “Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album cover to pay tribute to all those who have passed. These are mainly the biggest British stars, and misses a couple notable Americans. However, it still provides a pretty solid record, albeit with some political commentary.