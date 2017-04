Hollywood stars are used to going on TV shows to promote their new projects. They are NOT used to being smacked in the face by the host!

Nicole was a guest on Talk Stoop with Cat Greenleaf and she was promoting her new NBC show “Great News” when the host tried to give her a high five and well, ummm…just watch

This may have been bad but it was not the worst high five in history. That honor goes to Y107’s Ryan Seacrest who once tried to give a BLIND GUY a high five!