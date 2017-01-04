Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are DONE!

Nicki hopped on twitter to confirm that she is SINGLE.
To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u🎀
— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2017
