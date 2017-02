NEW MUSIC THIS WEEK – EDM Playground

Can you have too much new music?

Let’s get it started!

G-Eazy and Wale teamed up for ‘Fashion Week’

Selenators REJOICE! She’s back with Kygo for ‘It Ain’t Me’

Calvin Harris is back with Frank Ocean and Migos for the vibey feel-good jam ‘Slide’

And FINALLY, EDM duo The Chainsmokers surprised everyone with a new one! This time with Coldplay.

ENJOY – JAX