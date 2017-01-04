Kim To Open Up About Paris As Kardashians Return

E posted a new trailer today for the new season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, revealing a couple of “need to know” tidbits.After her robbery in Paris, Kim K went silent for months. She stepped away from all social media, out of the spotlight, and the show stopped shooting. We were left wondering if the show would return, and if so, when. And when they did return, how much focus would they do on the robbery, as well as other family things that have happened since. Now, we’re getting some answers.

So there you have it. Apparently, cameras DID keep rolling post-Paris, and the show was NOT really put on hiatus. And in the return, Kim will be opening up about the horrifying ordeal. It also looks like she’ll be talking about what she and Kanye have been going through (or at least brief on the Kanye rant that set it all off). And while we don’t see much of Kanye, we do see Rob laughing with his sisters. We don’t see Chyna however.

And so, we wait for the March return. Exactly when remains unknown. However, that’ll probably be revealed pretty soon.