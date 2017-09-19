What Should New Jefferson City High School Be Named?

The new JC high school is set to open in August 2018. JCPS is looking for name ideas and what would the school’s mascot be. What do you think it should be?

You have until October 4 to submit your school name idea. They are also looking for mascot and school color ideas as well. Later this year the district will propose a list of names for the public for voting. The district also said that they will accept input from the community on the mascot and school colors in 2018.

What is your school name idea?