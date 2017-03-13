The End of the Road for ‘New Girl’

Normally when “New Girl”‘s Jake Johnson speaks, I find myself laughing hysterically. This time, it’s quite the opposite: I’m devastated.

In an interview at SXSW with The Daily Beast, Johnson lamented the sixth season might just be it for Jess, Nick, Winston, Schmidt, Cece, and all the ridiculousness.

Fox won’t tell us [whether the show will be renewed]. But we shot a finale where, if this was the end, the core fan base would be OK. ~ Jake Johnson to The Daily Beast

If this is true, how do we go on living in a world without True American, and swear jars, and Nick-isms? (There’s a whole FB page dedicated to the later, and it’s fantastic.) How can we survive without the crazy situations Jess always finds herself in, or Winston’s wisdom (or lack thereof)? And don’t even get me started on Schmidt…

There’s at least light in the darkness. First, it’s not a definite, as Fox has made no final word. That likely won’t be coming until May. And if it does end, well, he said it: the finale should leave the fanbase OK. Plus, there’s always hope of a Netflix continuance, right? That’s where everything seems to end up.

All this being said, as I pick up the pieces of my broken heart, I have to admit I’m not overwhelmingly surprised. I discovered the show late, thanks to friend recommendations. We got all caught up on Netflix, but then kept waiting for new seasons/shows. It was wildly inconsistent. I know some of it had to do with Zooey Deschanel’s pregnancy, but that lag has to be partially to blame for the falling excitement for the show. While I haven’t met many who dislike the show, I also don’t feel the passion for it as much anymore. So maybe, yes, it’s run its course. That doesn’t mean I won’t miss it however. Guess we’ll find out the official word soon.