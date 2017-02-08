Nature Is Scary

Good luck sleeping tonight after reading this… no, seriously this is like something right out of a nightmare! A cockroach had to be removed from an Indian woman’s head after it crawled up her nose during the night. Selvi, age 42, said she felt a “crawling, burning sensation” in her right nostril. Doctors found a cockroach had crawled up her nose and was sitting between her eyes. Experts say if she had ignored the feeling the roach would have died and caused a major infection by her brain.

If you have the stomach for it check out the video down below! (Warning: Gross… No really, gross)