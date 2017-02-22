Motherly Love

Ahhh the college life, so liberating and exciting! It’s the first time you get to go out on your own and get a little taste of what real life is like. Also, it’s the first time you are away from mom and dad and you can make your own decisions/ mistakes. However, just because you are in college doesn’t necessarily mean that you can escape the wrath of your parents. You might be able to do whatever you like at college but when you go back for breaks its mom and dad’s rules again.

Take this kid, for example, Connor Cox who is currently attending Westminster College in Pennsylvania got a very special “care package” from his mom. You would be excited when your parents send care packages, normally its candy, food, really just items to help you or relieve some stress. Connor opened the package and was surprised by the content of the box. It was filled with trash and a note stating the garbage in the box was the stuff that he failed to throw out last time he was at home.

Thought my mom was sending me a care package… but instead she sent me a box of trash i was supposed to take out. pic.twitter.com/UetdT5UoVP — Connor Cox (@thedeal_5) January 30, 2017

