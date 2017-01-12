MIZZOU Urging Students To Hold Off On Return This Weekend

Forget rushing back to campus this weekend. In fact, the University of Missouri kind of hopes you stay away a bit longer.

Normally, this is another weekend where I-70 is overly congested as MIZZOU’s winter break comes to a close. But this year, University officials hope the situation will be a bit different. In the wake of the impending ice storm coming through this weekend, officials are urging students to not take the risk of driving back this weekend, encouraging them to hold off till Monday.

“The safety of our students and their families is of topmost concern to us, so we are encouraging students not to return to campus for the start of the Spring semester until Monday, Jan. 16,” Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Dr. Scroggs

This echos MODOT’s message to stay off the roads this weekend if you don’t have to drive.

Avoid travel if possible late tonight through Sun. If travel is necessary, plan ahead using the traveler info map, https://t.co/opw1rHuWdm. pic.twitter.com/ByrtxiMt1D — MoDOT (@MoDOT) January 12, 2017

With these news comes two important factors to keep in mind:

Dorm WILL BE OPEN Friday as scheduled. If students have plans to return early, the dorms will be open tomorrow. However, if parents are coming with them, they should keep in mind that return travel to wherever they’re coming from on Friday will turn treacherous quickly as the day progresses Friday. All other I-70 travelers should make plans for increased traffic Monday. If the majority of students do hold off as the University hopes, Monday might be a slow day on I-70, and delays should be expected, similar to the Sunday after Thanksgiving possibly. Regardless, it’d still be better than driving in the ice.

While dorms will be open Friday, the University has announced a full closure of the campus Friday. Only employees deemed “situationally critical” will be there. The campus is expected to run as normal on Saturday. However, the MU Student Center, Student Recreation Complex and select dining facilities will remain open with limited services. Additionally, all MU Health Care hospitals will remain open, and the Veterinary Health Center, which includes the Equine Center, will remain open for emergencies.