Woman From Missouri Shows Hope to Children in Houston

Show Me Relief

A woman right here from Missouri found a unique way to help young moms in Texas who are dealing with the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. The woman had frozen over 8 gallons of breast milk, which is enough to feed 346 babies. Danielle Palmer had enough milk to spare as her son who is coping with birth defects gets his nutrition through an IV.

Many mothers and their young ones are still living without power in Texas, making it impossible to preserve milk. Stress can also stop milk production as well. Palmer told St. Louis station KMOV “we are like momma bears, we need to protect one another.” The organization Guiding Star is transporting and distributing it to Houston.

For more about the story check out the video below!

KMOV.com